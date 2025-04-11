Here are the NFL Draft festivities planned for the Milwaukee area

In less than two weeks, Green Bay and Lambeau Field will be the epicenter of the 2025 NFL Draft, drawing an estimated 240,000 football fans from across the country. With its close proximity just about two hours south, Milwaukee stands to benefit from the influx of visitors passing through as well as the general excitement and fanfare surrounding this large-scale event.

Cashing in on that excitement, a number of local events are planned for the days leading up to and during the 2025 NFL Draft, set for April 24-26.

Visit Milwaukee has teamed up with Potawatomi Casino Hotel to host Milwaukee Tailgate Week, which includes:

April 24 – Opening day celebration and watch party at Potawatomi’s sportsbook.

– Opening day celebration and watch party at Potawatomi’s sportsbook. April 25 – “Tailgate Talk Live Luncheon” with former NFL player and Wisconsin Badger Travis Beckum and NFL insider Hub Arkush among other yet-to-announced guests, at Saz’s South Second venue in Walker’s Point.

April 26 – Tailgate party with former Green Bay Packers Jordy Nelson, Mason Crosby and Nick Collins at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The trio will also participate in a live taping of football podcast “Inside the Huddle.”

Tickets and more information on Milwaukee Tailgate week are available here.

Earlier in the week, former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler will host an event to mark 35 years since his own draft into the NFL. The anniversary celebration will be held on Tuesday, April 22, from 4 to 9pm at The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Milwaukee. Butler will meet fans and autograph bottles of his Leap Vodka. While the event is free and open to the public, limited spots are available for a ticketed VIP gathering Butler is hosting from 4 to 5pm.

Butler will also make an appearance at an NFL Draft-themed tailgate event at 3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan, taking place April 19. Butler recently partnered with the craft brewery to endorse its Wisconsinitis Cream Ale.

Every day during the week of the draft, City Tours MKE will be offering an “NFL Milwaukee Tour,” highlighting sites and landmarks that played a role in the city’s part in NFL history.

Several local businesses are offering daily shuttle service between Milwaukee and Green Bay, including Milwaukee Food & City Tours, which is gearing up to transport “hundreds of guests” from numerous downtown hotels to Lambeau Field and back, said company president Theresa Nemetz.

There’s been even stronger interest, though, in private transportation services, she said.

“Many companies are planning to take employees up to Green Bay for the day, and we’ve also received inquiries from bachelor and birthday party groups looking to make it a full experience. While shuttle service from downtown Milwaukee hotels is available, private transportation has been our most popular request so far,” said Nemetz.

The 2025 NFL Draft is expected to have a statewide economic impact of $94 million, including an economic impact of $20 million for the Green Bay area.

