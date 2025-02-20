Green Bay-based TitletownTech to host $1 million ‘startup draft’

Green Bay-based TitletownTech
, a venture capital firm launched in 2019 in partnership with the Green Bay Packers
and Microsoft
, will host a $1 million "startup draft" this spring in conjunction with the NFL Draft to be held at Lambeau Field on April 24-26.
The nationwide pitch competition will begin on April 3 and April 4 with a startup combine where founders will engage with investors and corporate leaders. Then, on April 24, a live draft day will be broadcast. One winner will take home a $1 million prize along with $350,000 in credits from Microsoft to access the company’s tech resources, including access to Azure.
Startups focused on advanced manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, agriculture, water, energy, digital health, and sports are encouraged to apply.
Thousands of startups are expected to apply, said Craig Dickman
, managing partner at TitletownTech. It’s not yet clear how many startups will eventually be invited to attend the combine.
“The TitletownTech Startup Draft is creating opportunities for transformative ideas to thrive,” said Dickman. “With the Packers and Microsoft catalyzing this effort, we have a unique stage during the NFL Draft to showcase Wisconsin’s growing innovation ecosystem.”
The startup draft is a natural extension of the existing partnership between the Packers and Microsoft, according to Mark Murphy
, president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers. The startup draft will also showcase the region's innovation to the world.
“The NFL was excited about (the startup draft)," said Murphy. "I think they love it when each community that hosts a draft makes it their own."
From Microsoft’s end, the startup draft is more about a financial investment – it’s about adding to the richness and vibrancy of the community.
“Football, I think for many of us, has been much more than a game," said Brad Smith
, vice chair and president of Microsoft. "The life lessons that you learn playing football.... resilience, teamwork are some of things I think about. Particularly with the Packers, there's a commitment to building something lasting. That same spirit drives innovation, and that spirit is exactly what we're going to celebrate with the TitletownTech startup draft.”
Applications for the startup draft are already open. Interested companies have until March 16 to apply.