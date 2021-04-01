Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Alumni

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Cynthia LaConte
Cynthia LaConte

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Alumni.

This group of 29 individuals spotlights accomplished professionals in the Milwaukee area and the southeastern Wisconsin region and the higher education institutions that attract and develop that talent.

These individuals were nominated for this list by their peers. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Alumni list.

The Notable Alumni list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Minority Executives, Notable Women in Human ResourcesNotable Heroes in Health CareNotable Veteran ExecutivesNotable Women in LawNotable Women in Commercial BankingNotable Women in Construction and DesignNotable Women in FinanceNotable LGBTQ ExecutivesNotable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

Upcoming Notables features include Notable Credit Union Leaders, which will be included in the April 12 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

In addition, nominations are being accepted for the upcoming Notable Women on Corporate Boards and Notable Executive Assistants features.

Here is the list of the 2021 Notable Alumni and links to their profiles:

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display