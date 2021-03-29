Notable Alumni: Jeff Spence

Category: Notable Alumni

Number of years working in your current industry: 31

Undergrad degree/university: Lakeland University

Lakeland University – 1983

Jeff Spence, who graduated from Lakeland University in 1983 with a bachelor degrees in chemistry and business administration, has served more than 20 years in the public sector managing a wide range of functions at the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD).

He is currently director of community outreach and business engagement, and his responsibilities include oversight of the Small/ Women/Minority-Owned Business Enterprise Program, Milorganite operations and marketing, communications, educational, business and community outreach, the Workforce and Business Development Training Program and the Household Hazardous Waste Program.

Prior to joining MMSD, he worked in the private sector as a chemist and manager at Aldrich Chemical.

Spence is also a longtime civic leader. He is currently a board member for First Stage Children’s Theater, the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, Hope House and the Urban Ecology Center. He has been a member of the Lakeland University Board of Trustees for nearly 20 years and was recently elected board chair.