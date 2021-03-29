Notable Alumni: Barkha Daily

Category: Notable Alumni

Barkha Limbu Daily came to Wisconsin as an international student at Lakeland College (now Lakeland University). Fourteen years later, in 2011, Barkha and her husband, Jesse Daily, moved to Thiensville.

They helped rejuvenate the Thiensville Village Market and eventually started their own restaurant, the cheel, which has won more than 40 awards since its opening as well as a loyal following.

The Dailys also opened the baaree, an outdoor food/libation and entertainment beer garden, as another venue to complement the cheel, and in 2020 they launched another restaurant, Daily Taco, featuring traditional Western-Mexican cuisine. Barkha also found time in 2018 to appear on the Food Network as a judge with Chef Tyler Florence.

Unfortunately, 2020 brought challenges. The cheel had a fire and, as a result, the historic location was razed.

“It led to an outpouring of support from the Thiensville community and customers from all over the region,” said David Gallianetti, director of external relations at Lakeland University.

Several area restaurants offered nights for Barkha to serve signature cheel dishes. The Dailys have already made plans to rebuild.