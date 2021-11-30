Magic of Lights display draws crowd in support of United for Waukesha Community Fund

Community efforts to support the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash continued late into last week, with the kickoff of the inaugural ‘Magic of Lights’ display at American Family Field.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Brewers Community Foundation agreed to donate $10 for every car that came through the mile-long interactive display from Wednesday through Friday. The Brewers said Monday that the event drew more than 1,000 cars during those three days.

The $10 donations were matched by American Family Insurance and Magic of Lights and went to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was established last week by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to support the needs of the families impacted from the massacre at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

In addition, $34,392 was raised last Tuesday during a public event the Brewers hosted at The Back Room at Colectivo on Milwaukee’s East Side. Fans were invited to bring a donation and talk baseball over coffee with players and staff. All donations were matched personally by Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and directed to support the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

On Monday, 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee announced it will host a charity event on Dec. 22, with all proceeds donated to the United For Waukesha Community Fund. It will feature food and beverages from the soon-to-open food hall’s vendors and local businesses. Tickets are $100 per person and are available for purchase here.

Also on Monday, the Fotsch Family Foundation pledged to match donations up to $1 million to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, made between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4. Donations to the fund can be made here.

WCCF and United Way will be coordinating a unified effort to provide resources for impacted families.