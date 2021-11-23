Brewers hold fundraisers for families impacted by Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday announced two fundraisers for the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which supports the needs of families impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash.

In partnership with The Pabst Theater Group and Colectivo Coffee, the Brewers hosted fans for coffee Tuesday morning at The Back Room at Colectivo’s Prospect Avenue location. Pitcher Freddy Peralta; president of baseball operations David Stearns; manager Craig Counsell, and broadcasters Bill Schroeder and Sophia Minnaert were available for one-on-one conversations and photos.

Fans were encouraged to bring a donation to the Brewers Community Foundation. Those donations will be matched personally by David Stearns and all funds will be directed to support the United for Waukesha Community Fund. The event was free and open to the public.

“Our hearts ache for the victims of yesterday’s senseless tragedy,” said Stearns. “This is a time for our community to come together and support one another in any way we can.”

In addition, the Brewers Community Foundation will donate $10 for each car that comes through the inaugural ‘Magic of Lights’ display at American Family Field this Wednesday through Friday. American Family Insurance and Magic of Lights will match the donations, up to $10,000. ‘Magic of Lights’ will run Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 2, featuring more than 2 million lights on display throughout the parking lots surrounding the ballpark.

American Family is separately donating $50,000 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

“American Family has many customers, employees and agency owners in Waukesha, and our hearts go out to all affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Seth Freeman, brand and marketing experience associate vice president at American Family. “We want to show our support for them and the Waukesha community.”

The United for Waukesha Community Fund was created by the United Way for Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, in partnership with the Waukesha Education Foundation and Waukesha County Community Foundation. Donations to the fund can be made here.

As of Tuesday morning, five people are confirmed to be dead and at least 48 others are injured after the driver of an SUV drove through the downtown Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday evening, according to Waukesha Police. Four of the people who died were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Several of those injured are members of a girls’ dance team, Waukesha Xtreme Dance. Eighteen children were transported to Children’s Wisconsin, with 10 in the intensive care unit as of Monday, according to reporting by BizTimes media partner WISN 12 News.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as Darrell Brooks Jr., 39 and a resident of the city of Milwaukee. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said police were referring five counts of first degree intentional homicide and other charges.