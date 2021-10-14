Holiday light display coming to American Family Field next month

A drive-through holiday lights event is coming to American Family Field next month, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday.

‘Magic of Lights’ will run Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 2, featuring more than 2 million lights on display throughout the parking lots surrounding the ballpark. Themed displays along the mile-long route use the latest LED technology and digital animations, according to a news release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic of Lights (@themagicoflights)

This is the first time American Family Field has hosted the national ‘Magic of Lights’ attraction. Put on by Ohio-based FunGuys LLC, the event will visit 14 venues in the U.S. and Canada this season, including Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Vail, Colorado. Magic of Lights shows draw about 5 million people annually.

“We are always looking to expand the variety of events that come to American Family Field and its surrounding grounds, and we are excited to host the Magic of Lights for an extended run for the first time this year,” said Rick Schlesinger, president-business operations at the Brewers. “This promises to be a terrific family entertainment destination throughout the holiday season.”

Magic of Lights Milwaukee, presented by Madison-based American Family Insurance, will feature a holiday village with concessions, activities, and visits from Santa. There will also be brand new scenes on display, including Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Winter Blizzard Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites like the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights. New in 2021, Magic of Lights will feature Illuminating Mega Trees, boasting 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes.

“There’s been many magical moments at American Family Field, and we’re pleased to help bring another tradition to Milwaukee this holiday season,” said Seth Freeman, marketing associate vice president at American Family Insurance.

Tickets start at $25 per vehicle and will go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be available at the gate. Customers purchase tickets for specific dates. Based on years past, the week leading up to the holidays is expected to sell out quickly.

Beginning Nov. 24, Magic of Lights will operate daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.