Fotsch Family Foundation matching donations up to $1 million for United for Waukesha Community Fund

The Fotsch Family Foundation has pledged to match donations up to $1 million for the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

The fund was established last week by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to support the needs of the families impacted from the crash at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

The family foundation, which is based in Nashotah, supports Catholic and educational causes, as well as social services throughout the community. The Fotsch family – which includes foundation vice president Tom Fotsch, the chief operating officer and owner of EmbedTek LLC – has been part of the Waukesha County community since 1964.

The foundation will match up to $1 million in donations made between today and Dec. 4.

“Family is not just biological,” said Nana Fotsch, president of the Fotsch Family Foundation. “Anyone you love and care for is family. And to us, Waukesha County is family. That’s why it was important for us to contribute to this fund.”

One hundred percent of donations and the match will go to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

WCCF and United Way will be coordinating a unified effort to provide resources for these impacted families.