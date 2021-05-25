Local bubble tea shop to open second location, at Bayshore

SereniTea, a Milwaukee-based bubble tea cafe, is the latest tenant to join the mix at Bayshore in Glendale.

The 1,111-square-foot shop will open this summer in a vacant tenant space at the corner of North Bayshore Drive and West Northshore Drive, across the street from Gap. It’s a second location for SereniTea, which opened in 2019 at 1414 W. Wells St. on Marquette University’s campus.

SereniTea serves a variety of tea-based drinks, including its signature bubble, or ‘boba’, tea – a Taiwanese drink that includes freshly brewed tea, milk and chewy tapioca balls, known as pearls. Its menu also includes fruit teas, smoothies, shakes and slushies.

“Our mission is to introduce Milwaukee to the splendor of bubble tea,” said owner Manpreet Singh. “We are excited to open our second location at Bayshore and look forward to introducing bubble tea to the entire North Shore community.”

Singh had been working toward an undergraduate degree in business administration from Marquette when he opened SereniTea’s first location. At the time, he told BizTimes Milwaukee that his vision was to bring something new to the area while creating a destination where students could study and socialize.

“We are excited to officially welcome SereniTea to the Bayshore community,” said Mario Mireles, senior general manager at Bayshore. “We are always looking to add unique food and beverage options for our guests to enjoy. SereniTea brings a fresh and exciting concept to the North Shore community.”

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin, LLC represented both Bayshore and SereniTea on the lease transaction.

Bayshore has announced several new tenants this year as part of its ongoing redevelopment. They include Sports Plus LLC, Goldfish Swim School, and Fresh Fin Poke. In addition, Total Wine & More opened at the former Sports Authority building last fall, and Target will soon move in to the former Boston Store building. A new Culver’s restaurant is also in the works on the north side of the property.