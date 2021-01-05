FreshFin Poké coming to Bayshore in Glendale

Local fast-casual seafood chain FreshFin Poke will continue its Milwaukee-area growth, with a new location at Bayshore in Glendale.

Slated to open in early summer, the restaurant will serve its Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls from a 1,857-square-foot space situated near the property’s newly renovated indoor rotunda area, according to a news release.

The Bayshore storefront is FreshFin’s fifth stand-alone restaurant location in southeastern Wisconsin, seventh in total. Since its flagship location opened in 2017 on Milwaukee’s East Side, the business has expanded to the Historic Third Ward, Brookfield and Wauwatosa, as well as Madison and Utah. It also has a vendor stand inside Fiserv Forum.

“We have had our eye on the North Shore for some time and we believe Bayshore is the perfect partner to help us serve the North Shore communities,” said Nate Arkush, founding partner at FreshFin Poké. “We are excited about the positive direction Bayshore is headed and look forward to delivering great tasting, healthy and convenient cuisine to the guests that visit.”

FreshFin was the first of several poke restaurants to open across the Milwaukee area in recent years, following a national dining trend.

Bayshore’s multimillion-dollar redevelopment has been underway since fall 2019. Now in its final stages, the project seeks to downsize retail space, demolish or convert existing buildings for other uses, and better connect Bayshore with the surrounding neighborhood’s streets and pedestrian walkways.

Operator Cypress Equities has also promised the addition of more local and national retailers and restaurant concepts. So far, Total Wine & More opened at the former Sports Authority building last fall, and Target will eventually move in to the former Boston Store building.

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin LLC represented both Bayshore and FreshFin Poké on the recent lease transaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome FreshFin Poké to the Bayshore community,” said Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities. “FreshFin’s local, healthy and fast grab-and-go options are a great addition to the variety of food and beverage offerings for our guests at Bayshore.”