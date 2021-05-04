Goldfish Swim School coming to Bayshore

Learn-to-swim franchise Goldfish Swim School will open a location at Bayshore shopping center in Glendale later this year.

Located on the ground floor of the Silver Spring Building along West Silver Spring Drive, the 9,130-square-foot facility will be local franchisees Rosanna and Kevin Casper’s second location.

The couple opened the area’s first Goldfish Swim School in November 2017 in Brookfield.

“As parents raising our own kids in this community, we understand how important water safety is to all families and we know that kids benefit from participating in learn-to-swim programs from an early age,” said Rosanna Casper in a news release. “We’ve seen thousands of kids become safer in and around the water at our Brookfield location over the past three years and we are excited to bring the Goldfish curriculum and high-quality instruction with our new state-of-the-art facility at Bayshore.”

The Troy, Michigan-based company offers indoor, year-round swim instruction and programs for children four months to 12 years old. Goldfish has more than 110 schools open, and more than 130 in development across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to Brookfield, Goldfish currently has one other Wisconsin location, in Fitchburg.

The Bayshore facility is expected to open in late 2021. In addition to swim lessons, it will offer weekly family swims and party packages.

Goldfish Swim School is one of several new tenants that have open or been announced at the Glendale shopping center as part of its ongoing redevelopment. Total Wine & More opened at the former Sports Authority building last fall, and Target will eventually move in to the former Boston Store building. A new Culver’s restaurant is also in the works.