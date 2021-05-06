Sports Plus to open store at Bayshore

Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer Sports Plus LLC will soon have a store at Bayshore in Glendale.

The Oconomowoc-based business has taken over a 3,886-square-foot space, located across the street from Barnes & Noble, and plans to open in mid-May.

Sports Plus sells licensed professional and collegiate sports apparel, novelties, collectible items and licensed memorabilia. The retailer has operated storefronts at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Southridge Mall in Greendale and at Brookfield Square in Brookfield, but it appears those locations have closed.

“The North Shore has been on our radar for a while,” said Paul Leister, president and owner of Sports Plus LLC, in a statement. “We are excited about the new energy at Bayshore and look forward to connecting with sports fans to offer an exciting retail experience.”

This is Bayshore’s second tenant announcement this week, along with Goldfish Swim School. The Troy, Michigan-based franchise will a learn-to-swim facility later this year on the ground floor of the Silver Spring Building along West Silver Spring Drive.

Those businesses join several new tenants that have opened or been announced at the Glendale shopping center as part of its ongoing redevelopment. Total Wine & More opened at the former Sports Authority building last fall, and Target will eventually move in to the former Boston Store building. A new Culver’s restaurant is also in the works.