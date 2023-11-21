Germantown-based MGS shifts focus to solely serve customers in the health care industry

Germantown-based MGS
, a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components, will now only work with customers in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical technology industries.
The company also previously served customers in the automotive and electronics markets. News of the change was announced this week, along with the company's rebranding to MGS Healthcare Manufacturing.
The unveiling of this new brand follows MGS making two acquisitions in the health care space. In June
, the manufacturer acquired Denmark-based Technolution A/S
, a consultancy and development company focused on the pharmaceutical and medtech industries. MGS also acquired
Danish health care tooling firm Winther Mould Technology
in October.
The company says these acquisitions, along with upgrades to its manufacturing operations in Ireland, Mexico and the United States, will allow it to deliver more high-volume, highly complex health care programs across the globe with greater speed.
“Our new mission is to leverage our expertise and vertically integrated capabilities to transform our customers’ most pressing challenges into innovations that improve lives,” said Paul Manley
, MGS president and chief executive officer. “For our customers, this means access to robust capabilities – from product design to full assembly – combined with the strong customer focus and seamless collaboration of an agile partner. For our employees, this means we can make a meaningful difference in peoples’ lives in the work we do every day.”
Here in the United States, MGS is in the middle of a headquarters expansion project
that includes the addition of a new 118,652-square-foot innovation center. This additional space for upfront development will give MGS' customers the ability to move with speed and precision to meet demanding timelines, according to Manley. MGS is also considering new locations to serve its customers. The company is considering the possibility of new facility in Costa Rica.
“I’ve had the privilege of being part of MGS for more than 25 years and have experienced first-hand the breakthrough innovations that define this company," said Manley. "MGS’ new brand announces that we’re going to keep this momentum going – not just in our manufacturing and product innovations, but in the innovative ways customers can access our unique expertise and end-to-end solutions from every MGS location. That’s the future we’re producing. That’s the future health care innovators need to bridge the gap between imagination and realization."