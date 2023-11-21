Germantown-based MGS shifts focus to solely serve customers in the health care industry

By
-
Paul Manley, president and chief executive officer of MGS Manufacturing.

Germantown-based MGS, a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components, will now only work with customers in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical technology industries. The company also previously served customers in the automotive and electronics markets. News of the change was announced this week, along with the company’s rebranding to MGS

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
