Marquette launches Institute for Real Estate Leadership

is expanding its real estate program with a new collaborative institute. Known as the Veith Institute for Real Estate Leadership, the institute will unite resources and faculty from the colleges of business, engineering and law. Institutes generally are an academic organization intended for research, but are broader in scope than a center. "What truly differentiates the Vieth Institute is the depth of faculty thought leaders across multiple colleges," said, acting Keyes dean of the College of Business Administration. "We now have additional ability to address some of the most pressing industry and societal challenges." The institute is being funded by a "multi-million dollar gift" fromand, Marquette alumni and founding members of Marquette's President's Advisory Council. The institute was announced Wednesday at Marquette's annual Real Estate Strategies Conference, which was themed "Redefining Real Estate: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Real Estate Challenges." "This is a timely gift as the future of higher education continues to trend toward experiential and interdisciplinary learning, where students intersect with industry leaders across professions and connect with experts in the marketplace," said Marquette president. Marquette's undergraduate commercial real estate program is ranked as the 12th best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Andy Hunt, Vieth director of the Center for Real Estate at Marquette University., Vieth director for the Center for Real Estate, said the institute will create a new platform to extend Marquette further into the community. The institute will join other Marquette offerings like the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) professional training program and the MKE CRE Summer Immersion Program for high school students, both of which aim to recruit and retain diverse professionals for careers in commercial real estate. "We are excited to deepen our community impact around real estate development, investment, management, construction and law, and to continue our efforts to make these spaces inclusive for our students and alumni," Hunt said. "We sincerely appreciate Perry and Sheila's generosity, and the incredible partnership and alignment of the colleges of business, engineering and law, which together we believe will establish the nation's premier, truly interdisciplinary real estate institute."