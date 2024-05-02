Milwaukee private equity firm acquires Montana-based producer of dog toys and treats

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital
has added Bozeman, Montana-based Buck Bone Organics
to its portfolio of companies following an unspecified investment.
Buck Bone produces a line of 100% natural antler chews, treats and toys for dogs in a variety of sizes. Borgman Capital will advise the company through its next phase of growth.
"Buck Bone is a great addition to our portfolio of lower middle market companies. It’s founder-owned, has a strong track record of growth, and offers a unique product line catering to ecofriendly and health-conscious dog owners," said Sequoya Borgman
, founder and chief executive officer of Borgman Capital. "The pet industry is experiencing strong tailwinds, and we are eager to partner with the Steiglemans and grow the Buck Bone brand."
In addition to antler chews, Buck Bone makes biscuits, dental sticks, jerky bites, yak chews, antler powder, and other toys made from the antlers that deer, elk and moose naturally shed every year.
Products are hand-cut, manufactured, and packaged in Bozeman before distribution to a customer base that includes Amazon, Costco, Chewy and Hollywood Feed.
“Buck Bone has been a labor of love from the start. We founded the company out of our passion for dogs, commitment to their health, and care for the environment,” said Jackie Steigleman
, CEO of Buck Bone Organics. “After nearly a decade of building our business from the ground up, having a respected private equity firm like Borgman Capital recognize our potential and partner with us is a huge moment in our journey as entrepreneurs.”
Buck Bone Organics is Borgman Capital’s 18th acquisition since the firm’s founding in 2017, and first investment in the pet industry.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Highland Bank provided senior financing and Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner van Deuren served as legal counsel for Borgman Capital.