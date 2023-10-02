Germantown-based MGS Manufacturing acquires Danish health care tooling firm

Germantown-based MGS Manufacturing
, a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components, has acquired Denmark-based Winther Mould Technology
.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Winther Mould is a health care tooling manufacturer. The company has 56 years of experience in design for manufacturing, mold design and manufacturing, and testing and validation to support MGS’ experience in launching and maintaining large-scale health care programs.
Following the acquisition, MGS will add complex tooling and moldmaking capacity and expertise to its international network of tooling, automation, and manufacturing capabilities.
In a statement announcing the acquisition, MGS leadership said the additional tooling capacity and Winther Mould’s expertise will support MGS as it aims to grow into a leader in the pharmaceuticals, diagnostic, and medical technology industries.
“We celebrate this new growth milestone for MGS, which further strengthens our offer of unparalleled tooling capacity to ensure the seamless launch of large-scale programs," said Paul Manley
, president and chief executive officer of MGS Manufacturing. "Our expanding global footprint continues to provide healthcare innovators with end-to-end support for new product introductions and ongoing production. MGS and Winther Mould share a strong customer focus and commitment to agility and reliability. Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value, precision and dedication to our global customers to accelerate the development of innovations that improve lives.”
MGS Manufacturing has grown to 1,200 employees at 12 locations across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The company also recently acquired
Denmark-based product development and design firm Technolution.