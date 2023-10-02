Germantown-based MGS Manufacturing acquires Danish health care tooling firm

By
-
Paul Manley, president and chief executive officer of MGS Manufacturing.

Last updated on October 2nd, 2023 at 02:03 pmGermantown-based MGS Manufacturing, a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components, has acquired Denmark-based Winther Mould Technology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Winther Mould is a health care tooling manufacturer. The company has 56 years of experience in design for manufacturing,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display