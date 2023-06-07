MGS Manufacturing acquires Danish consultancy and development company

Germantown-based MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.
, a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components, has acquired Denmark-based Technolution A/S
.
Technolution is a consultancy and development company focused on the pharmaceutical and medtech industries, two areas in which MGS also specializes in. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Extending our offerings into the early stages of product development takes us to the next level of medical contract manufacturing,” said Paul Manley
, chief executive officer of MGS Manufacturing. “And like Technolution, we achieve our goals with the most important factor, our employees, and nurture a culture of pioneering spirit, enthusiasm and a will to succeed.”
The acquisition brings together Technolution’s work in research and development, regulatory compliance, and project management with MGS’ expertise in tooling, molding and automation for drug delivery devices, diagnostics and more. The acquisition allows both companies to mitigate project risks for their clients, streamline the supply chain and accelerates time-to-market.
“Having multiple providers is inefficient and costly for pharma and medtech companies,” said Thomas Bach Agerslev
, CEO of Technolution. “That’s why they increasingly demand end-to-end solutions from a single supplier such as Technolution and MGS. For customers, this means a more integrated process, smoother collaboration through all phases, and as a result, faster time-to-market.”
News of this acquisition is not the only growth MGS is experiencing this year. Last month, MGS moved into the second phase of a headquarters expansion project
that includes the addition of a new innovation center.
The innovation center will provide additional office and manufacturing space and allow approximately 30 employees from two other facilities to relocate to the MGS campus.
Adding the center will allow MGS to consolidate its offsite automation, tooling, and sampling groups into a state-of-the-art facility all within one campus.