MGS Manufacturing adding innovation center at Germantown HQ

A rendering of MGS Manufacturing's new innovation center.

Last updated on May 9th, 2023 at 02:52 pmGermantown-based MGS Manufacturing Group Inc. is moving into the second phase of a headquarters expansion project that includes the addition of a new innovation center. The 118,652-square-foot innovation center will be located within the Germantown Industrial Park at W188 N11707 Maple Road. With the addition of the

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

