MGS Manufacturing adding innovation center at Germantown HQ

Germantown-based MGS Manufacturing Group Inc. is moving into the second phase of a headquarters expansion project that includes the addition of a new innovation center.
The 118,652-square-foot innovation center will be located within the Germantown Industrial Park at W188 N11707 Maple Road.
With the addition of the innovation center, the 24-acre MGS campus will have a total of four buildings. This includes a 187,976-square-foot molding building, a 121,736-square-foot warehouse and a 63,510-square-foot tooling building. The innovation center will connect the existing buildings into one continuous campus.
The innovation center will provide additional office and manufacturing space and allow approximately 30 employees from two other facilities to relocate to the MGS campus.
Adding the center will allow MGS to consolidate its offsite automation, tooling, and sampling groups into a state-of-the-art facility all within one campus.
MGS is a provider of tooling, molding, and equipment technology for the manufacturing of plastic injected molded parts for the health care, automotive and consumer electronics markets.
The company first announced plans to add 121,000 square feet to its headquarters campus along Maple Road in 2020.
MGS has invested significantly in its Germantown campus in recent years, announcing a $20 million project to create a health care center of excellence in 2019.The project also brought 115 jobs to the campus from Illinois and added cleanroom space.
MGS has more than 1,500 employees with 17 facilities globally.