Former GM of Southridge Mall takes the helm at Bayshore

Bayshore has named Mary Mokwa as its new senior general manager, the Glendale town center announced. Mokwa has more than 35 years of property management experience, including most recently as general manager of Southridge Mall in Greendale. In her new role, Mokwa will oversee Bayshore's day-to-day operations, including asset management, leasing, security, marketing, and customer and tenant relations for both the retail space and the newly renovated Bayshore Place apartments. "Mary is a performance-driven real estate professional with extensive commercial, residential and shopping center management here in Wisconsin and beyond," said Kirk Williams, managing director of Cypress Equities. "She knows what it takes to successfully operate a property of this stature and will serve as an excellent ambassador for Bayshore in the community." Mokwa takes the helm as Bayshore's multimillion dollar redevelopment reaches its final stages. Since acquiring the property in 2019, Cypress has been busy tearing down portions of the town center, filling vacant storefronts, refreshing public spaces and constructing new retail and residential buildings. The project has brought a wave of newly opened or announced tenants, such as Nike, Target and Crumbl Cookies. Other recent milestones include renovations to the rotunda area, a new Total Wine & More store and a renovated town square, called The Yard. On the north end of the property, construction is underway on the 311-unit Bayshore Residences apartment complex and a stand-alone Culver's restaurant. Meanwhile, Southridge is going into foreclosure and put up for sale through a public auction conducted by the Milwaukee County Sheriff. During the past year as GM there, Mokwa worked under Spinoso Real Estate Group, which was appointed by the court to take over operations from mall owner Simon Property Group while the foreclosure case played out. For nine years prior to that role, Mokwa worked for Simon as area general manager of Southridge Mall and Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Mokwa earned a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin, with an emphasis in accounting, in 1982. "I'm excited to lead the Bayshore team and look forward to serving our retailers, tenants, residents and guests," said Mokwa. "Our ongoing commitment is to deliver a shopping, dining and living experience that is truly second to none to our communities."