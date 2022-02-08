Former GM of Southridge Mall takes the helm at Bayshore

Mary Mokwa named senior general manager

Maredithe Meyer
Mary Mokwa, senior GM of Bayshore. Photo credit: Bayshore
Bayshore has named Mary Mokwa as its new senior general manager, the Glendale town center announced. Mokwa has more than 35 years of property management experience, including most recently as general manager of Southridge Mall…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

