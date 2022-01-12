Bayshore renovates existing apartment units with hundreds more on the way

Bayshore's operators announced they have completed the renovation of 113 apartments at Bayshore Place, as part of the overall redevelopment of the town center property in Glendale. Dallas-based Cypress Equities has been busy redeveloping Bayshore…

Bayshore Place, as part of the overall redevelopment of the town center property in Glendale. Dallas-based Cypress Equities has been busy redeveloping Bayshore by tearing down portions of the town center, filling vacant storefronts, refreshing public spaces and constructing new retail and residential buildings. The apartment renovations are just the latest in a series of projects happening at the Glendale property over the last several years. The refreshed dwelling units include spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and individual laundry units. Residents also have access to such amenities as a fitness center, indoor heated parking and a community room with a full kitchen. A spokesperson for Bayshore declined to comment when asked how apartment rental rates have changed following renovations. Bayshore noted rates are "aligned with market competition." The Bayshore Place website lists monthly rent between $1,440 and $1,630 for available one-bedroom units, and between $1,800 to $2,045 for two-bedroom units. No studios or three-bedroom units were listed as available. Bayshore had 11 units listed for rent. "Bayshore Place offers unique lifestyle living just steps away from restaurants, stores, boutiques, public transportation, and year-round entertainment, including free live music and community events," Kirk Williams, managing director of Cypress, said in a statement. Meanwhile, Cypress is developing the 311-unit Bayshore Residences . The project will have units ranging from studios to three bedrooms, an outdoor pool, public plaza, a club room and an elevated courtyard. The first units are expected to come online in October, with the entire project set for 2023 completion. Other recent or planned additions to Bayshore include a Target at the former Boston Store building, Crumbl Cookies , a Nike store , a new Culver's restaurant and more. Bayshore is located northeast of West Silver Spring Drive and North Port Washington Road. Cypress develops, manages and operates retail and mixed-use properties across the U.S. Since its founding in 1995, the firm has developed and acquired more than 20 million square feet. It has offices in Dallas, New York and Atlanta.