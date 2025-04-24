Downtown high rise The Edison could see up to 2.4% cost increase due to tariffs

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

The developer of The Edison, downtown Milwaukee’s next high rise apartment tower, anticipates the project will see 2.4% cost increases under new tariffs imposed and proposed by President Donald Trump. Developed by Madison-based Neutral, construction on the 32-story, 378-unit tower at 1005 N. Edison St. began last month after the firm secured $133.3 million in

We are not managing headlines like the recent tariff chaos; instead, we manage long-term returns," Neutral CEO Nate Helbach said in a newsletter last week. "While short-term volatility can stir up the news cycle or shake the stock market, it hasn’t changed what we’re seeing on the ground: strong rent growth, low vacancy, and deep demand in markets like Madison, Milwaukee and Northwestern Arkansas."

"By adopting careful risk management practices at the outset of every project, using conservative financing, and procuring materials in advance, we position ourselves to navigate volatility and build long-term, sustainable value," Helbach said.

translate to a reduction in the annual internal rate of return for the project's investors, according to Helbach.

Resilience, in our view, doesn’t come from resisting the cycle—it comes from planning for it," Helbach said.

More articles about tariffs: