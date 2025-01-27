Wisconsin businesses back China tariffs, mixed on tariffs for North American neighbors

Wisconsin businesses are generally supportive of increased tariffs against China but are more mixed in their views on potential tariffs against Canada and Mexico, according to the latest Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce employer survey.

The survey included responses from 153 Wisconsin companies that make up a representative sample of WMC’s membership. The survey asked about a number of federal policy issues, including many pushed or promised by President Donald Trump.

The survey found 86% of respondents support “increased tariffs on imports from countries like China as a response to unfair trade practices like dumping and intellectual property theft.” Within those supporting tariffs, 63% were strongly in favor of increasing tariffs while 23% said they were somewhat supportive.

Asked if they would generally support a 25% tariff on imports from Canada or Mexico, respondents were more mixed than on China tariffs.

The survey found 56% of respondents oppose imposing the tariff, including 27% strongly opposed and 29% somewhat opposed.

Meanwhile, 44% support tariffs on Canada or Mexico with just 8% strongly supporting and 36% somewhat supporting.

Asked if they support “President Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on Canada and Mexico as a negotiating tactic to help slow illegal immigration into the United States,” respondents were more supportive with 73% backing the idea and 27% opposed.

Introducing new tariffs could have an impact for many Wisconsin companies. The survey found 50% of respondents expect increased tariffs would have a negative impact on their business while 26% said it would be a positive impact. Just 24% said tariffs would have no impact.

The survey also asked about immigration and found 89% saying any immigration reform plan “must first start with providing needed resources to secure the southern border.”

At the same time, the survey found 96% of respondents support “significantly increasing the annual quotas for employment-based immigrant visas – like H-1B – to allow more skilled workers to legally enter the United States.”

The survey also found 99% of respondents support “creating new visa options for high-demand workers to increase the number of skilled individuals legally immigrating to the United States.”

On taxes, the survey found broad support, above 90%, amongst respondents for making the 2017 tax cuts permanent, lowering the corporate tax rate to 15%, and restoring the ability for businesses to deduct research and development expenses.