Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Construction begins for downtown’s next high rise, The Edison

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
A rendering of The Edison apartment project, planned in downtown Milwaukee.
A rendering of The Edison apartment project, now under construction in downtown Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
C.D. SmithNeutralDaniel Glaessl

The sound of heavy construction machinery echoed through downtown Milwaukee Monday morning as crews have started work to build The Edison, the next high rise apartment building soon to rise in the city. Daniel Glaessl The 31-story tower, a project being led by Madison-based development firm Neutral, is expected to be

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.