Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Sustainability, democratized investment: How Neutral financed The Edison

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering from Neutral
Learn more about:
NeutralDaniel Glaessl
Last updated

Madison-based development firm Neutral announced last week that it closed on $133 million in bank financing for its downtown Milwaukee apartment tower, The Edison. The closing sets up a 2025 construction start on the 30-story tower, which would be the tallest mass-timber high-rise in the state and deliver 378 apartments to the riverfront site at

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.