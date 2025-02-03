What are Wisconsin’s top imports from China, Canada and Mexico?

With President Donald Trump
implementing new tariffs on goods imported from China, Canada and Mexico, what goods top the list of products brought into Wisconsin from those countries?
Over the weekend, Trump announced plans to implement an additional 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will face a 10% tariff instead of the 25% level.
The new tariffs are set to go into effect on Tuesday. However, Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
reached an agreement to delay implementation of the tariff on Mexico a month in exchange for Mexican efforts to secure its northern border, according to reports.
Later Monday, Trump also agreed to delay the tariff on Canada
, following a call with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Like Mexico, the pause came after Canada agreed to take steps to secure its border with the U.S. and prevent the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States.
Combined, Canada, Mexico and China are the top three sources of imported goods for Wisconsin. In 2023, the three countries accounted for 46.1% of Wisconsin’s $39.26 billion in imports, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Data for 2024 is available through November and shows the three countries accounting for nearly 48% of imports.
Canada was the top import source in 2023 with 15.9% of the total, around $6.25 billion. Mexico was second at 15.3% and China was third at 14.9%.
The 2023 ranking was a bit of a departure from prior years as China has generally been the top source of imports. For 2020 to 2022, China accounted for an average of more than 20% of Wisconsin’s imports while Canada was around 15% and Mexico was 9%.
From 2014 to 2016, prior to the pandemic and the tariffs Trump implemented in his first term, China accounted for more than 26%, Canada averaged around 18.5%, and Mexico accounted for 11.6%.
What products make up those imports? There are 30 products, at the four-digit level of the harmonized tariff schedule, where Wisconsin imported at least $100 million worth in 2023.
From Canada, the top products include the return of repaired items, oil, chemical wood pulp, cars and vehicles, and paper.
The top products from Mexico include medical, surgical, dental or veterinary instruments, electrical transformers, static converters and inductors, cars and vehicles, tractors, and phone sets.
Finally, from China, the top imports include pneumatic or electric hand tools, batteries, toys, select medications and furniture.
Here's a closer look at the 30 products Wisconsin imported at least $100 million worth in 2023 from those three countrie:
[wpdatatable id=17]