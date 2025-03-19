Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Regal Rexnord expects ‘negligible’ $60 million hit from tariffs

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Regal Rexnord's corporate headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
Regal RexnordRob Rehard

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Regal Rexnord expects current and potential tariffs on imports from Canada, China and Mexico, as well as on steel and aluminum, to cost the business approximately $60 million, an impact the company, with annual revenue of about $6 billion, calls “negligible.” The manufacturer of electric motors and power transmission components said Wednesday the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.