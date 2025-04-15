Brookfield office building on Executive Drive acquired by lender in deed in lieu of foreclosure action

An office building on Executive Drive in Brookfield has been acquired by the building owner's lender in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action, according to state records.
Located at 200 S. Executive Drive and built in 1974, the 131,750-square-foot building has more than 101,000 square feet of space available for lease, according to marketing materials from commercial real estate firm Newmark
.
Texas-based American National Insurance Co.
acquired the building from Milwaukee-based Blake Capital Corp.
, state records show. Blake Capital Corp. is a real estate investment firm with a portfolio of apartment complexes in southeast Wisconsin that included two Brookfield office buildings, including 200 S. Executive Drive, its website shows. American National Insurance Co. offers a variety of policies including life, health and property insurance, and also has a real estate investment portfolio. Neither could immediately be reached for comment.
Global talent acquisition and management firm Cielo
, formerly known as Pinstripe, was a tenant in the 200 S. Executive Drive building for many years, before moving its headquarters last year to Wauwatosa
, with an office at 10100 W. Innovation Drive, a building also occupied by the headquarters for Zywave.
The 200 S. Executive Drive building has an assessed value is just under $9.2 million, according to Waukesha County records. The deed in lieu of foreclosure transaction was valued at $3.1 million, according to state records.
The building is the second Executive Drive office building to find itself in financial trouble. Last year, Executive Center IV, a 44-year-old Brookfield office building up the street at 235 N. Executive Drive, was sold at a sheriff's auction for $3.5 million
.
The Brookfield submarket has an office space vacancy rate of 22.6%, according to the most recent report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin
(CARW).
