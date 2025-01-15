Metro Milwaukee office real estate vacancy continues to rise

The metro Milwaukee area’s office real estate vacancy rate continued to rise through the end of 2024, reaching a new high of 19.8%, according to the latest quarterly report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW). The rate was up from 18.6% in the third quarter and up from 17.7% in the same time

Fourth quarter office market data by submarket (vacancy/absorption):

The metro Milwaukee area's office real estate vacancy rate continued to rise through the end of 2024, reaching a new high of 19.8%, according to the latest quarterly report from the. The rate was up from 18.6% in the third quarter and up from 17.7% in the same time in 2023. In a sign of further softening, the market had negative absorption of more than 311,000 square feet of office space in the fourth quarter, bringing negative absorption in 2024 to more than 944,000 square feet. This comes after the market rebounded slightly in the third quarter, posting about 30,000 square feet of positive absorption. As the office market adjusts to users' post-pandemic preferences, office space brokers report a continued "flight to quality" trend of users opting for higher quality — albeit smaller — office spaces. This was reflected in fourth-quarter data with Milwaukee's central business district reporting positive absorption of about 14,000 square feet of class A office space and negative absorption of about 250,000 square feet of class B office space, which was mostly a result of Johnson Controls. In the suburbs, which posted a four quarter office space vacancy rate of 20.6%, class A, B and C properties all saw negative absorption of a combined 73,000 square feet, the report shows.18% / -234,752 sf19.2% / -15,743 sf20.3% / +12,615 sf ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------22.6% / +34,542 sf28.1% / -74,718 sf16.8% / +3,523 sf1.2% / 0 sf14% / +2,130 sf25.7% / -83,638 sf7.7% / -10,598 sf29.7% / -27,823 sf22.4% / -305 sf5.5% / +16,235 sf30% / +38,469 sf6.1% / +33,183 sf