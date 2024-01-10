Office building near former Northridge Mall acquired by lender via deed in lieu of foreclosure action

By
-
Aerial view of the office building at 7800 W. Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Image from LoopNet.

A 176,610-square-foot office building located near the former Northridge Mall site on Milwaukee’s far northwest side has been acquired by the building owner’s lender in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action, according to state records. The two-story office building, built in 1973, is located at 7800 W. Brown Deer Road. Tenants in the building

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
