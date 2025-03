BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each Wednesday to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included the start of construction for 31-story apartment tower The Edison in downtown Milwaukee, the economic impact of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Milwaukee and Henry Repeating Arms move to consolidate all of its operations into northern Wisconsin.

See the full appearance here: