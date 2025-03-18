Firearms manufacturer will move all of its operations to Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin-based firearms manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms announced that it will move its New Jersey manufacturing operations to Wisconsin as part of the company’s “firm commitment to establishing 100% of its manufacturing operations in the state of Wisconsin,” according to a news release from the company.

Founded in 1996, Henry Repeating Arms has more than 800 employees, and has 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

The company says it will move all of its manufacturing operations in Bayonne, New Jersey (near New York City) to its recently-expanded headquarters in Rice Lake and two additional facilities in Ladysmith. The company also said that it plans to acquire a third facility in Ladysmith this summer. The company’s announcement did not specify how many jobs will be moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin.

In 2021, Henry Repeating Arms announced that it was expanding into a 84,000-square-foot facility in Ladysmith.

Recently, an affiliate of Henry Repeating Arms acquired the 74,487-square-foot former Beechworth Windows facility in Ladysmith for $1.75 million, according to state records.

“This strategic transition accommodates the need for increased production capacity and better supports the company’s future growth driven by innovative firearms design,” the company said in its news release.

“We are putting all of our eggs in one basket, the Wisconsin basket, because it makes us more efficient, more productive, and allows for more collaboration amongst our design and engineering teams, all while sustaining and enhancing Henry’s solid reputation for quality,” said Anthony Imperato, founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. “With about 400,000 square feet of cutting-edge manufacturing operations in four facilities within minutes of each other, Henry Repeating Arms is well positioned for its next chapter.”

“This transition allows us to double down on what we do best—making world-class rifles, shotguns, and revolvers right here in the heart of America,” said Andrew Wickstrom, president of Henry Repeating Arms. “Our Wisconsin operations have been essential to our success for a long time, and now it is the cornerstone of our bright future.”

Henry Repeating Arms claims to be one of the nation’s leading firearms manufacturers and the world-leader in the lever action category. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860.

“Henry Repeating Arms has played a principal role in the increased consumer demand for American-made lever action rifles, a platform the company has been committed to since its founding,” the company said in its news release. “As the company introduces new, innovative lever-action rifles and expands into other segments, its increased capacity in Wisconsin accelerates speed to market, streamlines distribution, and enhances quality control to effectively meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s firearm enthusiasts, competitors, hunters, and collectors.”