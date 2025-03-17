NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field set for Milwaukee

Unlike in 2004, 2014 and 2022, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team won’t be playing NCAA Tournament games in Milwaukee this year. Instead, the tournament selection committee sent the Badgers to play in Denver.

The teams that will be coming to Milwaukee to play first and second round NCAA Tournament games at Fiserv Forum include: Kentucky, Iowa State, Illinois, Ole Miss, Lipscomb, Troy and the winners of the San Diego State vs. North Carolina and Texas vs. Xavier play-in games.

The games in Milwaukee will be played on Friday, March 21, and Sunday, March 23.

This will be the 10th time that Milwaukee has been a host site for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and the second time at Fiserv Forum, which also hosted the tournament in 2022.

In 2022, VISIT Milwaukee estimated that the NCAA Tournament would have a $6.5 million economic impact on the Milwaukee area.

Iowa State also played in the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee in 2017 and 2022, defeating Wisconsin in the second round in 2022. That year, Iowa State held fan gatherings at McGillycuddy’s on Water Street.