The Wisconsin business leaders who made the Forbes world billionaires list

Forbes magazine recently released its annual list of the world’s billionaires. This year Forbes identified 3,028 billionaires, including 902 in the United States.
Here are the Wisconsin business leaders who made the latest Forbes World Billionaires list, including where they rank on the list, their estimated net worth, and their age:
- 88. John Menard Jr. $22.9 billion, 85. Menard is the founder of Eau Claire-based home improvement retailer Menards.
- 92. Diane Hendricks, $21.9 billion, 78. Hendricks is the co-founder and chairman of Beloit-based ABC Supply, a wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and windows.
- 353. Jimmy Haslam, $8.5 billion, 71. He is a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. A Tennessee resident, he served as chairman of truck stop chain Pilot Flying J, from 2021-23. The company was founded by his father.
- 411. Judy Faulkner, $7.7 billion, 81. She is the founder and CEO of Verona-based health care records company Epic Systems.
- 581. Elizabeth Uihlein, $6 billion, 79, and Richard Uihlein, $6 billion, 79. Illinois residents, they are the co-founders of Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline.
- 751. Helen Johnson-Leipold, $4.8 billion, 68. She is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors and the chairman of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group. She is also an heir to family-owned cleaning products company S.C. Johnson.
- 767. H. Fisk Johnson, $4.7 billion, 66, and S. Curtis Johnson, $4.7 billion, 69. Fisk Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based household cleaning products company S.C. Johnson. Curtis Johnson, 69, of Racine, is the former chairman of Diversey.
- 868. James Cargill II, $4.2 billion, 75, of Birchwood is one of 12 heirs to Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill.
- 979. Todd Wanek, $3.7 billion, 61, a Florida resident who is the CEO of Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture. Ashley Furniture is the largest home furniture manufacturer and retailer in the United States, according to Forbes.
- 1,265. Wes Edens, $2.9 billion, 63, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, former BlackRock partner, and co-founder of asset management firm Fortress Investment Group. He is CEO of liquefied natural gas company New Fortress Energy.
- 1,688. James Dinan, $2.1 billion, 65, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is the founder, chairman and CEO of money management firm York Capital Management.
- 1,850. Mark Attanasio, $1.9 billion, 67, principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers. He is the managing partner and co-founder of Los Angeles-based debt-focused investment firm Crescent Capital Group.
