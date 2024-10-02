Forbes 400 list reveals wealthiest Wisconsin business leaders

Forbes magazine released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans. Once again Wisconsin has seven billionaires on the Forbes 400 list. There are also several other notable Wisconsin business leaders on the list.

The Wisconsinites on the list include:

#37, John Menard Jr., 84, of Eau Claire. He has a net worth of $22.9 billion, up 1.8% from $22.5 billion in 2023. He is the founder of Eau Claire-based home improvement retailer Menards. The company has an estimated $13 billion in annual sales from its more than 340 stores, according to Forbes.

#38, Diane Hendricks, 77, of Afton. Her net worth is $21.9 billion, up 13.5% from $19.3 billion in 2023. She is the co-founder and chairman of Beloit-based ABC Supply, a wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and windows. ABC Supply has more than 900 branch locations and had $20.4 billion in revenue in 2023, according to Forbes.

#154, Judy Faulkner, 81, of Madison. Her net worth is $7.7 billion, up 4.1% from $7.4 billion in 20123. She is the founder and CEO of Verona-based health care records company Epic Systems. The company had $4.9 billion in sales in 2023, according to Forbes, and supports the medical records of more than 250 million patients.

#278, Helen Johnson-Leipold, 67, of Racine. Her net worth is $4.8 billion, down 2% from $4.9 billion in 2023. She is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors and the chairman of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group. She is also an heir to family-owned cleaning products company S.C. Johnson.

#283, H. Fisk Johnson and S. Curtis Johnson, each with a net worth of $4.7 billion. Fisk Johnson, 66, of Racine, is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based household cleaning products company S.C. Johnson, which has annual revenue of about $11.3 billion, according to Forbes. Curtis Johnson, 69, of Racine, is the former chairman of Diversey. Their net worth is down 2.1% from $4.8 billion each last year.

#288, James Cargill II, 75, of Birchwood. He is one of 12 heirs to Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill. He has a net worth of $4.6 billion, down 8% from $5 billion in 2023.

Other Wisconsin business leaders on the 2024 Forbes 2024 list include:

#130, Jimmy Haslam, 70, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has a net worth of $8.5 billion. He is also majority owner of the Cleveland Browns. A Tennessee resident, he served as chairman of truck stop chain Pilot Flying J, from 2021-23. The company was founded by his father.

#216, Richard Uihlein and Elizabeth Uihlein, both 79. Each has a net worth of $6 billion, up 22.4% from $4.9 billion in 2023. Illinois residents, they are the co-founders of Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline, which has annual revenue of about $8 billion, according to Forbes. The company sells more than 42,000 products in its 850-plus page catalog. Uline has about 9,000 employees.

#359, Todd Wanek, 60, a Florida resident who is the CEO of Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture, has a net worth of $3.7 billion, up 23.3% from $3 billion in 2023. Ashley Furniture is the largest home furniture manufacturer and retailer in the United States, according to Forbes. The company was founded by Wanek’s father, Ron Wanek, 83, also a Florida resident, who has a net worth of $6.1 billion and ranks #214 on the Forbes 400 list.