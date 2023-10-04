Seven Wisconsinites make Forbes annual list of richest Americans

Forbes magazine has released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans. For 2023, Wisconsin has seven billionaires on the Forbes 400 list.

The Wisconsinites on the list include:

#33, John Menard Jr., 83, of Eau Claire. He has a net worth of $22.5 billion, up 32% from $17 billion in 2022. He is the founder of Eau Claire-based home improvement retailer Menards, which brings in an estimated $13 billion in annual sales from more than 300 stores, according to Forbes.

#38, Diane Hendricks, 76, of Afton. Her net worth is $19.3 billion, up 58% from $12.2 billion in 2022. She is the cofounder and chairman of Beloit-based ABC Supply, a wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and windows. ABC Supply has more than 900 branch locations and had $18.5 billion in revenue in 2022, according to Forbes.

#128, Judy Faulkner, 80, of Madison. Her net worth is $7.4 billion, up 10% from $6.7 billion in 2022. She is the founder and CEO of Verona-based health care records software company Epic Systems, which had $4.6 billion in sales in 2021.

#224. James Cargill II, 74, of Birchwood. He is one of 12 heirs to Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill, which is America’s second largest private company, according to Forbes. He has a net worth of $5 billion, up 22% from $4.1 billion a year ago.

#227. Helen Johnson-Leipold, 66, of Racine. Her net worth is $4.9 billion, up 2% from $4.8 billion in 2022. She is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors and chairman of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group.

#238. H. Fisk Johnson and S. Curtis Johnson each with a net worth of $4.8 billion, the same as a year ago. Fisk Johnson, 65, of Racine, is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based household cleaning products company S.C. Johnson, which has $11 billion in estimated revenues, according to Forbes. S. Curtis Johnson, 68, of Racine, is the former chairman of Diversey.