Nine Wisconsinites on Forbes list of world’s billionaires

Nine Wisconsin residents are included in Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s billionaires.

That’s up one from last year. The death of Kohler Co. executive chairman Herbert Kohler Jr. last year eliminated his from the list. Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, the founders of Pleasant Praire-based Uline, were added to the list this year.

Here are the Wisconsinites that made the list this year, with their ranking on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List and links to their profiles on the Forbes website:

Todd Wanek, a St. Petersburg, Florida resident who is the president and chief executive officer of Arcadia, Wisconsin-based Ashley Furniture, made the list a ranking of 878th and a net worth of $3.3 billion. Ashley Furniture founder Ronald Wanek, also a St. Petersburg, Florida resident, made the list at 497th place, and a net worth of $5.3 billion.

In addition, three principal co-owners of the Milwaukee Bucks made the Forbes World’s Billionaires List. They are:

Lasry reportedly plans to sell his stake in the Bucks to Jimmy and Dee Haslam. Jimmy Haslam is ranked 567th on the Forbes World Billionaires list, with a net worth of $4.8 billion.