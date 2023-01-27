Weekly Debrief: The long decline of Briggs & Stratton in metro Milwaukee continues

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Briggs & Stratton laying off 160 people as it shuts down two production lines and moves work to other facilities out-of-state. Andrew and Arthur also discuss their takeaways from the annual BizTimes Economic Trends event which was held this week.
- Briggs & Stratton laying off 160 workers at Wauwatosa plant as production lines are relocated
- Industry leaders share predictions for 2023 at Economic Trends Event
Insider Story Spotlight
- Quad/Graphics names new general counsel ahead of exec’s departure
- Former Quad/Graphics exec named chief legal officer for Kohl’s
- Sussex IM names new president and CEO, announces other leadership changes
- Spring Bank names new president
- North Shore Bank names new CEO
- Fiduciary Management plans move to BMO Tower