North Shore Bank names new CEO

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank announced that Jay McKenna has been named its new CEO.
McKenna, 54, previously served as president and chief operating officer for North Shore Bank. He has been with the bank since 1999, when he started there as vice president of finance. He later served as chief financial officer.
“I’m honored to be named CEO during such a momentous time for North Shore Bank as we celebrate our 100th anniversary. Thanks to our incredible employees, we are stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing to evolve our offerings to meet our customers’ and communities’ needs,” he said.
Former North Shore Bank CEO Jim McKenna will continue to serve as the bank’s executive chairman.
Jay McKenna is Jim McKenna's son.
Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank has assets of $2.6 billion and 43 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.