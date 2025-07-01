Arch Solar moves headquarters to Milwaukee

Solar energy company Arch Solar
has relocated its headquarters from Plymouth to Milwaukee's northwest side.
The company announced last week that it opened a new 14,000-square-foot facility at 7764 N. 81st St., where approximately 45% of Arch Solar’s 150 employees will be based. The company plans to add 30 new jobs there, as well.
“This strategic move reflects the growing demand for renewable energy solutions here in Milwaukee and across the state,” said Jolynn Van Ginkel
, vice president of Arch Solar, in the announcement. “We’re well-positioned to help our customers make the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”
Founded in 2003, Arch Solar has offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Plymouth. It works with residential, commercial and utility customers, providing services including product design, engineering, sourcing, installation and maintenance.
The company has done more than 500 solar installations on Milwaukee homes and businesses, according to the announcement. Some of Arch Solar's commercial projects in Milwaukee include the Baird Center, Milwaukee Public Museum, Hunger Task Force and MLK Library. The company has also worked with various Bliffert Lumber and CH Coakley locations.
The company’s total solar portfolio offsets roughly 225,000 million metric tons of CO2.
“The expansion in Milwaukee underscores our commitment to supporting the City of Milwaukee’s Climate and Equity plan by expanding renewable energy access across the city,” Van Ginkel said. “By making solar energy more accessible and affordable for all residents –especially in underserved neighborhoods – we’re not just reducing the carbon footprint, we’re lowering energy costs, creating green jobs and building a more resilient city for generations to come.”
An affiliate of Arch Solar purchased the 81st Street property last year for $1 million, according to state property records, and the company has spent the last year renovating the space.
Arch Solar's affiliate Arch Electric
will continue to be headquartered in Plymouth.