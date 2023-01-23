Fiduciary Management plans move to BMO Tower

Milwaukee-based independent money management firm Fiduciary Management, Inc.
, is making plans to move its office from the 100 East office building in downtown Milwaukee to BMO Tower
, a newer downtown office building that opened in 2020.
Information filed with the city shows Fiduciary Management’s plans to enlist architectural firm Kahler Slater to help customize an office space on the 21st
floor of the 25-story, 379,637-square-foot BMO Tower building at 790 N. Water St. A commercial real estate industry source confirmed Fiduciary Management's plans to move there from 100 East.
Fiduciary Management currently leases space on the 22nd floor of the 100 East building, located 100 E. Wisconsin Ave. The 37-floor, 34-year-old office building is currently in receivership
.
Fiduciary Management is just the latest of a growing list of downtown Milwaukee firms that have or are planning to move their offices to BMO Tower. Last week, Dallas-based commercial real estate services firm CBRE Group, Inc. submitted office space plans
in order to move its downtown Milwaukee office from its longtime home at the 50-year-old U.S. Bank Center building to BMO Tower.
Developed by Wauwatosa-based Irgens
, BMO Tower is one the newest Class A office buildings in Milwaukee, and has attracted several tenants from other, older downtown buildings. BMO Harris Bank moved its Milwaukee office there from its longtime home next door at 770 N. Water St. Law firm Michael Best & Friedrich moved its office to BMO Tower from the 100 East building. Other tenants that moved from other, older downtown Milwaukee buildings to BMO Tower include: B.C. Ziegler & Company, Heartland Advisors, Kahler Slater and Andrus Intellectual Property Law, LLP. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group plans to move its downtown Milwaukee office from 825 N. Jefferson St. to BMO Tower this spring.
Attempts to reach a representative from Fiduciary Management to obtain more details about its plans were not immediately successful on Monday afternoon.