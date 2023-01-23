Fiduciary Management plans move to BMO Tower

Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC
BMO Tower. Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

Milwaukee-based independent money management firm Fiduciary Management, Inc., is making plans to move its office from the 100 East office building in downtown Milwaukee to BMO Tower, a newer downtown office building that opened in 2020. Information filed with the city shows Fiduciary Management’s plans to enlist architectural firm Kahler Slater to help customize an

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

