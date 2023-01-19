CBRE to move Milwaukee office to BMO Tower

Dallas-based commercial real estate services firm CBRE Group, Inc. plans to move its downtown Milwaukee office from its longtime home at the 50-year-old U.S. Bank Center building to BMO Tower, a newer downtown office building that opened in 2020.
CBRE has submitted plans to the city for a 12,775-square-foot office space on the 18th floor of the 25-story, 379,637-square-foot BMO Tower office building at 790 N. Water St. A source confirmed that CBRE plans to move its Milwaukee office there.
CBRE and Chicago-based firm Syska Hennessy are listed as the consultants and construction managers on the office space project.
Developed by Wauwatosa-based Irgens, BMO Tower is one the newest Class A office buildings in Milwaukee, and has attracted several tenants from other, older downtown buildings. BMO Harris Bank moved its Milwaukee there from its longtime home next door at 770 N. Water St. Law firm Michael Best & Friedrich moved its office to BMO Tower from the 100 East building, which is now in receivership. Other tenants that moved from other, older downtown Milwaukee buildings to BMO Tower include: B.C. Ziegler & Company, Heartland Advisors, Kahler Slater and Andrus Intellectual Property Law, LLP. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group plans to move its downtown Milwaukee office from 825 N. Jefferson St. to BMO Tower this spring.
The 42-story-tall U.S. Bank Center is the tallest building in the state, and opened in 1973.
CBRE has hundreds of offices around the world. Its Milwaukee office has long been located at the U.S. Bank Center. CBRE acquired Milwaukee-based commercial real estate brokerage The Polacheck Co. in 2006 and adopted its Milwaukee office in the U.S. Bank Center.
Attempts to reach representatives for CBRE and Irgens to obtain more details about the lease were not immediately successful on Wednesday afternoon.
[caption id="attachment_563213" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] A rendering submitted to the city shows office space plans for a new suite for CBRE at BMO Tower. (Rendering courtesy of CBRE/Syska Hennessy)[/caption]