CBRE to move Milwaukee office to BMO Tower

By
-
Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC
BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee. Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

Dallas-based commercial real estate services firm CBRE Group, Inc. plans to move its downtown Milwaukee office from its longtime home at the 50-year-old U.S. Bank Center building to BMO Tower, a newer downtown office building that opened in 2020. CBRE has submitted plans to the city for a 12,775-square-foot office space on the 18th floor of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display