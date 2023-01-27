Former Quad/Graphics exec named chief legal officer for Kohl’s

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's Corp. has appointed Jennifer Kent as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, following news of her impending departure from Sussex-based Quad/Graphics.
Kent has been with Quad since August 2010, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief people and legal officer. Her last day with Quad is Feb. 10.
Assuming her new role on Feb. 20, Kent succeeds Jason Kelroy, who joined Kohl's in 2004 as legal counsel and rose up the ranks to senior executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Kelroy announced his plans to step down in a December LinkedIn post, saying he had informed Kohl's of his decision last summer.
Kent has more than 20 years of corporate legal experience. Prior to Quad, she worked for seven years as associate general counsel at Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson.
In other news about Kohl's, the search for a new CEO is ongoing, following the departure of Michelle Gass last year. The New York Times reported this week that interim CEO Tom Kingsburywill likely emerge as the board’s pick to permanently take the helm. Also this week, the Fortune 500 company laid off nearly 60 employees at its corporate headquarters.