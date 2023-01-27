Former Quad/Graphics exec named chief legal officer for Kohl’s

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Jennifer Kent

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. has appointed Jennifer Kent as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, following news of her impending departure from Sussex-based Quad/Graphics. Kent has been with Quad since August 2010, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief people and legal officer. Her last day with Quad is Feb. 10. Assuming her new

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

