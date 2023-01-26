Quad/Graphics names new general counsel ahead of exec’s departure

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics, Inc.’s current executive vice president and chief people and legal officer is leaving her role to pursue another opportunity. Jennifer Kenthas been with the company since August 2010, when she was hired as assistant general counsel.
According to Quad/Graphics’ latest form 8-K filing, Kent’s last day with the company will be Feb. 10.
Dana Gruen, the company’s senior vice president, chief risk and compliance officer, and deputy general counsel, will become the company’s general counsel and corporate secretary following Kent’s departure.
Gruen joined Quad’s legal team in 2007. Working at first as employment counsel, Gruen became assistant general counsel in 2014. She became deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer in 2015 and was promoted to vice president in this role in 2016.
In 2020, Gruen became vice president, chief compliance and risk officer, and deputy general counsel. In 2022, she was promoted to her current role as senior vice president, chief risk and compliance officer, and deputy general counsel. Prior to joining Quad, Gruen was an associate attorney at Foley & Lardner, Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal (now part of Dentons), and Seyfarth Shaw. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University.