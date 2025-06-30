Nominations sought for Notable General Counsels feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable General Counsels feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable General Counsels. The nomination deadline is Friday, July 11.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in the Office of General Counsel in their organization.

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

The honorees will be featured in the Aug. 18, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable General Counsels is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.