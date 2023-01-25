Spring Bank names new president

Andrew Weiland
Heather Nelson
Heather Nelson

Brookfield-based Spring Bank announced today that it has expanded its leadership team naming Heather Nelson as president, effective immediately. David Schuelke, who has served as the bank’s chief executive officer and president since its founding in 2008, will continue as CEO. Nelson becomes only the third female bank president in southeastern Wisconsin, according to Spring

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

