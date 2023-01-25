Spring Bank names new president

Brookfield-based Spring Bank announced today that it has expanded its leadership team naming Heather Nelson as president, effective immediately.
David Schuelke, who has served as the bank’s chief executive officer and president since its founding in 2008, will continue as CEO.
Nelson becomes only the third female bank president in southeastern Wisconsin, according to Spring Bank.
“Expanding our leadership team and splitting the responsibilities of the CEO and president reflect Spring Bank’s 15 years of success and positions us for future growth,” Schuelke said. “It also demonstrates our continued commitment to providing the personalized service and attention business owners and individuals deserve.”
Spring Bank mostly serves small to medium-sized businesses in Milwaukee, Waukesha and surrounding counties. The bank has grown to $375 million in assets and currently has more than $290 million in outstanding loans.
Nelson, who most recently served as Spring Bank’s senior vice president, commercial lending, joined the bank in 2010. She has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including positions at large regional and smaller community banks and has served as a commercial lender for most of that time.
“Most rewarding for me as a banker has been getting to know my customers, being able to provide answers and resources, and seeing them succeed,” Nelson said. “It’s been exciting to be a part of both their growth and Spring Bank’s.”
“Throughout her career, and especially at Spring Bank where she has excelled, Heather has consistently exceeded the expectations of her customers with integrity, compassion and drive,” Schuelke noted. “I look forward to working closely with Heather as she assumes this new leadership role.”
Nelson received her bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1991 and her MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1995.