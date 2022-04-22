Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee Tool’s Chicago office is a warning sign for the region

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Milwaukee Tool opening a new office in Chicago. While it is hard to fault one of southeastern Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies for doing what it needs to to keep growing, Andrew says it should serve as a warning sign for the region that attracting more people will be important for the future healthy of the local economy.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in this episode

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR