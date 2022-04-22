Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee Tool’s Chicago office is a warning sign for the region

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Milwaukee Tool opening a new office in Chicago. While it is hard to fault one of southeastern Wisconsin’s fastest growing companies for doing what it needs to to keep growing, Andrew says it should serve as a warning sign for the region that attracting more people will be important for the future healthy of the local economy.

