Recent real estate transaction announcements – 4/20/22

Fresh Start Counseling Center, Inc. has leased 5,970 square feet of retail space at 5800 N Bayshore Drive in Glendale, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Shore Counseling & Consulting Clinic, S.C. has renewed and expanded to 3,476 square feet of office space at 2600 N Mayfair Road, Suite 650, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. has leased 25,090 square feet of industrial space at 4502 Helgesen Drive in Madison, Wisconsin. Bill Langhoff, CCIM, SIOR and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. Inc. has leased 1,520 square feet of retail space at 115 E Walnut Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mark Pucci of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Kendall and Blue Boutiques LLC has leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at 734 Casaloma Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. Mark Pucci of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.Stevens & Kuss, S.C. has leased 689 square feet of office space at Ten Twenty-Five Moorland, 1025 S. Moorland in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Transwestern Executive Vice President Shaun Dempsey represented the Landlord in the transaction.Alicia Vergis has purchased a 3.17-acre lot at 12305 W Silver Spring Road in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joe Langhoff and Bill Langhoff, CCIM, SIOR of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.