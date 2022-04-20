Standard Process building 10,000-square-foot expansion

By
Ashley Smart
-
Rendering of the Standard Process expansion project.
Rendering of the Standard Process expansion project.
Palmyra-based Standard Process Inc., a manufacturer of whole food-based nutritional supplements, is constructing a 10,000-square-foot complex that will be connected to the company’s existing Juice Process building. Located on their certified organic farm, the expansion…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display