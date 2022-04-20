Standard Process building 10,000-square-foot expansion

Palmyra-based Standard Process Inc., a manufacturer of whole food-based nutritional supplements, is constructing a 10,000-square-foot complex that will be connected to the company’s existing Juice Process building. Located on their certified organic farm, the expansion…

Palmyra-based Palmyra-based Standard Process Inc., a manufacturer of whole food-based nutritional supplements, is constructing a 10,000-square-foot complex that will be connected to the company’s existing Juice Process building. Located on their certified organic farm, the expansion will be home to a new dryer used to dehydrate juice pressed from whole foods while preserving nutrients. “This investment is just one example of how Standard Process is staying on top of state-of-the-art technologies that result in the best possible products for our customers,” said Charlie DuBois, Standard Process president and CEO. “We’ve remained at the forefront of the nutritional supplement industry for over 90 years, and we’re committed to maintaining that standard.” Standard Process’ project team began researching dryer technology back in 2014. This new addition will be one of the biggest changes to company’s process since the plant was built in 1988. Oconomowoc-based Oliver Construction is leading the project construction. Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by November with the new dryer ready for the 2023 crop season. “From seed to supplement, the dryer will bring the whole process of growing, harvesting, juicing and drying into a single operation at the farm,” said Brandon Metzger , director of technical and product development for Standard Process. “This improvement in infrastructure will reduce oxidation that occurs with longer mixing times and will eliminate transportation to the main plant — increasing efficiency.” Standard Process uses the nutrient-rich crops grown on their farm within all their supplements. Metzger said the company is constantly trying to maximize the nutrient density within their more than 300 products. The company’s family of brands include MediHerb, Royal Lee Organics, Lee Engineering and more. Standard Process also established Cultivate, a corporate wellness program available as a service to companies, back in 2014.