Weekly Debrief: Kohl’s fight with activist investor continues to ramp up

By
Arthur Thomas
-

BizTimes Media reporter Maredithe Meyer joins Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas to talk about the steady stream of new coming from Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. and the activist investor pushing for the company to shake things up. Maredithe breaks down how we got here, the new slate of board members nominated by the investor and how things could play out in the coming months.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

