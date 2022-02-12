Weekly Debrief: Kohl’s fight with activist investor continues to ramp up

BizTimes Media reporter Maredithe Meyer joins Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas to talk about the steady stream of new coming from Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. and the activist investor pushing for the company to shake things up. Maredithe breaks down how we got here, the new slate of board members nominated by the investor and how things could play out in the coming months.

